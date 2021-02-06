Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

