Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $608,963.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GATX opened at $95.62 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GATX by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

