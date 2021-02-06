Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $608,963.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE GATX opened at $95.62 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GATX by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
