Insider Selling: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Sells $4,785,500.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $4,785,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,965 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $30,183.70.

On Monday, December 14th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,601 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $27,830.70.

On Friday, December 11th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,302 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $24,631.40.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,740 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $58,375.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,999 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $92,779.69.

On Monday, November 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,097 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,989.40.

On Friday, November 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,504 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $86,570.72.

On Thursday, November 12th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,200 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $152,152.00.

NYSE FST opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAST Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.80% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.