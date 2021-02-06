Insider Buying: Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) CEO Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $443,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.91.
Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.