Insider Buying: Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) CEO Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $443,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

