Insider Buying: Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Insider Buys 173,939 Shares of Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider David Smith purchased 173,939 shares of Kavango Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £492,247.37 ($643,124.34).

KAV stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.62. Kavango Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

