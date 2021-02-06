Insider Buying: Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Insider Buys 173,939 Shares of Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider David Smith purchased 173,939 shares of Kavango Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £492,247.37 ($643,124.34).
KAV stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.62. Kavango Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
About Kavango Resources
