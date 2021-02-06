Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.69.

IPHI opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,992,000 after buying an additional 181,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inphi by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Inphi by 690.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

