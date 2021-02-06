Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 13.5% After Insider Selling

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 18,166,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 20,559,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Specifically, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

