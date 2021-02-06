Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.
NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 673.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.
In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.