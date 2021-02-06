Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 673.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

