Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.08

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.08 and traded as high as $29.66. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 363,106 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INE shares. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.28.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.