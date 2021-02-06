Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Down 12.7%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 6,047,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 1,236,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

IEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $454.41 million, a PE ratio of 332.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

