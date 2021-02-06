Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 1,935,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,866,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

INFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

