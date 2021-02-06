Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 11.8%

Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) dropped 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 205,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 660,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.71.

About Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Cross Lake Lithium property comprising one mineral exploration license covering an area of 5,040 hectares located in the north of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.