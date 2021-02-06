Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,630. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $43.55.

Several analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

