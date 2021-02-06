Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFNNY. Bank of America cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $43.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
