Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFNNY. Bank of America cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

