Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €34.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €34.50 ($40.59) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.37 ($38.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

