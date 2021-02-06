Indexed Finance Price Reaches $15.18 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 104.6% higher against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $15.18 or 0.00037743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

Indexed Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

