Independent Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €76.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.61 ($85.42).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

ETR FME opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.98 and a 200 day moving average of €70.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.