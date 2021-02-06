Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $70.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $876,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 1,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $105,207.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 166,613 shares valued at $10,951,631. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

