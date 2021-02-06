Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director G Stacy Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $876,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

G Stacy Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.