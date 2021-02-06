Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 108,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,831. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

