Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 108,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,831. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
