Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Up 11.7%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09. 416,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 366,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 6.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $72,047.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock worth $367,615. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

