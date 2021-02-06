Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1712 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

