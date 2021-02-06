Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of IMVT opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

