IMImobile (LON:IMO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $592.60

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $592.60 and traded as high as $598.00. IMImobile shares last traded at $593.00, with a volume of 19,998 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 592.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.49. The company has a market capitalization of £488.75 million and a P/E ratio of 123.33.

About IMImobile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to enhance customer experience and reduce operating costs. The company's cloud communication products include IMIconnect, an enterprise communications platform as a service offering that helps businesses to create and launch omnichannel customer journeys using a visual flowchart builder and pre-configured integrations; IMIchat, a cloud contact centre application, which allows contact centre agents to interact with customers across all digital and mobile messaging channels; and IMIcampaign, a multichannel marketing automation product that allows businesses to automate, personalize, and contextualize their customer communications at scale using a mobile first approach.

