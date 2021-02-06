Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:ITW traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,965. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

