iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ILIAF remained flat at $$185.00 during trading hours on Monday. iliad has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.64.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

