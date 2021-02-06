IFP Advisors Inc Sells 506 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 150.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE opened at $116.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.