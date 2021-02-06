IFP Advisors Inc Sells 166 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Carter’s by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,033. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $95.37 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

