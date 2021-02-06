IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC opened at $5.52 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $469.87 million, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

