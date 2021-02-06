IFP Advisors Inc Has $66,000 Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,215 shares of company stock worth $12,964,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

