IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 3,632.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $951,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. Research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.