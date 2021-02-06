IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 446 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 531.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Haemonetics by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

