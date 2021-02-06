IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.38-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. IDEX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.10.

IEX stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.31. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

