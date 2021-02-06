Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Shares Gap Down to $294.00

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $294.00, but opened at $282.50. Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) shares last traded at $287.00, with a volume of 97,395 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDEA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.90. The company has a market capitalization of £731.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.04%.

In other Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

About Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

