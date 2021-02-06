Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Market Cap Reaches $115.32 Million

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $115.32 million and $212,284.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00005790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00161385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00063610 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00076668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00230761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.