ichi.farm Market Capitalization Reaches $1.23 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00010452 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $33,286.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00179712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00223270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043022 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

