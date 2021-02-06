ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $398.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.60 million. ICF International reported sales of $396.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. ICF International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 526.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. 48,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,777. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

