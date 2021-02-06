Hydro Protocol One Day Volume Tops $852,390.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $852,390.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01190561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.25 or 0.06310209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.