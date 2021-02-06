Hxro Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $64.11 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

