Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,341.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Hush has a total market cap of $257,799.81 and approximately $42,341.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00242470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00089353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00032030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 145.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

