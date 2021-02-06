Humaniq (HMQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,990.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $48,990.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.38 or 0.01196957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.98 or 0.06372124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

