Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Humana updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 21.25-21.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $21.25-21.75 EPS.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $379.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.37. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

