H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 797,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 347,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $18.98 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.