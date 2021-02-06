Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Honest has a market cap of $706,227.19 and approximately $10,750.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00177130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00226059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

