Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker Sells 6,923 Shares

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HMPT opened at $11.65 on Friday. Home Point Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

