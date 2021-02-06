Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $196.67

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.67 and traded as low as $184.50. Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 137,704 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.56.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total value of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

