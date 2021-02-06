HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. First BanCorp. accounts for 0.7% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of First BanCorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 251,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 654,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,134,053 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 621,280 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,212,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of FBP opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.