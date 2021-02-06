HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 730,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,000. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 6.8% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK opened at $42.03 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

