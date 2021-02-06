HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 61,214 HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 61,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. HMN Financial makes up 0.2% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 195,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of HMNF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

