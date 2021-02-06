Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

